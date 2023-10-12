Barrie

    • Firearm charges laid after takedown in Essa Township

    A heavy police presence was seen both on the ground and in the skies just outside Barrie Thursday evening.

    Multiple OPP cruisers were seen on the 10th Line just south of Highway 90 shortly after 7 p.m.

    There was also an OPP helicopter surveying the area as well.

    On Saturday, police said a 38-year-old man from Essa Township had been charged with several firearms-related offences.

    Police said no other information would be released due to the nature of the investigation, but are asking anyone with information to contact them. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News