Firearm charges laid after takedown in Essa Township

A heavy police presence was seen both on the ground and in the skies just outside Barrie Thursday evening.

Multiple OPP cruisers were seen on the 10th Line just south of Highway 90 shortly after 7 p.m.

There was also an OPP helicopter surveying the area as well.

On Saturday, police said a 38-year-old man from Essa Township had been charged with several firearms-related offences.

Police said no other information would be released due to the nature of the investigation, but are asking anyone with information to contact them.