Firearm among items stolen during vehicle break-ins in Alcona
South Simcoe Police cruiser (Photo cred: South Simcoe Police/Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 11:48AM EST
South Simcoe Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Alcona area in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
Police say a firearm that had been left in a vehicle is among the stolen items.
In total, three residents reported having their vehicles broken into and possessions stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.