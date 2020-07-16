BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating a series of break-ins in Severn Township that happened over two nights this week.

Police say on Tuesday and Wednesday between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. three break-ins happened in the Upper Big Chute Road, Balkwell Line and Silk Line area.

They say the suspect got in through the garage and stole small items in each instance, but in one of the break-ins, a firearm was taken.

Police are asking for information on the crimes, including security footage from residents in the area.