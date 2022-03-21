Fire that sent Alliston woman to hospital under investigation

Alliston -

Investigators continue to sift through debris after a fire broke out in an Alliston, Ont. home Sunday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., emergency crews arrived at the property on Albert Street West beside the Alliston Curling Club. When they got there, flames were shooting through the front of the home.

Fire crews entered through a side door and found a woman on the main floor.

Nancy Stevens, 69, was taken to Stevenson Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto.

"She is in serious condition at the trauma centre. We don’t know anything further at this time," said Const. Cindy Jacome, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nottawasaga.

Witnesses said at least one man was seen breaking windows to locate the woman inside before crews arrived.

One neighbour told CTV News they tried opening the door but was met by a thick cloud of smoke.

"We’re aware there were people who witnessed the fire and did make attempts to rescue the female that was inside. They did not enter as far as I know," Jacome said.

An investigator with the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office told CTV News the fire started in the southeast corner of the main floor.

While the cause is unknown, police said the fire isn’t being deemed suspicious.

Officials said it took nine trucks from three stations and 37 firefighters an hour and a half before the fire was under control.

The damage is estimated at $150,000 to $200,000.

Officers said a cat died in the fire. Witnesses said Stevens lived in the home for years.