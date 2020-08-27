BARRIE, ONT. -- An iconic restaurant in Bracebridge was heavily damaged during a fire that broke out early Thursday morning.

Tenants in the apartment next door to Andrea's Steak and Seafood House called 9-1-1 when they noticed the smoke.

The blaze caused extensive damage to one part of the building. The remainder sustained significant water damage.

Officials say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.