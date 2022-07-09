Fire tears through Gravenhurst home, displacing eight people
Multiple people have been displaced from their homes after an overnight fire in Gravenhurst.
Fire officials tell CTV News they responded to a fire at a duplex on Muskoka Beach Road around 3 a.m. Saturday. Officials confirm there were people inside both residences at the time of the fire, but everyone managed to get out.
One person suffered minor injuries. About eight people will be displaced as a result of the fire.
While the investigation into the cause is ongoing, officials say they do not believe it to be suspicious in nature.
Damage is estimated to be approximately $800,000.
