

CTV Barrie





A fire code safety inspection lead to the arrest of three men at an indoor cannabis grow operation near Aurora that police say was in far excess of their licences.

York Regional Police officers were called to assist Whitchurch-Stouffville fire prevention officers who were inspecting the licenced facility located in the Woodbine Avenue area, north of Bloomington Road on Thursday.

Police say the grow-op had four combined Health Canada medical cannabis licences, allowing for 1,752 pot plants to be grown. According to investigators, more than three times that amount was found.

“These investigations raise significant concerns, as there is once again a blatant disregard for licenced grow limits,” said Chief Eric Jolliffe.

The three men, who were found not to be the licence holders, were charged under the Cannabis Act.