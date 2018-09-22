

CTV Barrie





Firefighters spent the morning working to recover belongings for guests who were staying at the Travelodge hotel in Wasaga Beach.

Fire erupted at the hotel on Friday night just after 8 p.m.

“I grabbed my phone, I grabbed my car keys, and as soon as I walked outside, it was billowing. I ran across the street, and watched it unfold,” says Edward Tonelli, who was staying at the hotel.

Viewer video shows the fire raging inside a second floor apartment. A cement fire wall helped to slow the spread of the fire, but high winds fanned the blaze.

“The wind conditions were certainly a challenge for us. We had wind gusts upward of 50 kilometres per hour, probably 70 kilometres per hour, which creates a very difficult situation when you are firefighting,” says Wasaga Beach fire chief Mike McWilliam.

Firefighters from Collingwood and Clearview were also called in to help get the intense flames under control.

Most of the building has been spared, but there is extensive smoke and water damage to the in one end of the hotel.

Fire Chief McWilliam says the fire is not believed to be suspicious, but a full investigation will determine where it originated.

The total amount of damage is pegged at about $1-million. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has also been called in to investigate.

Travelodge’s owner, John Curtosi, says he’s committed to Wasaga Beach and vows to rebuild.

“We are hoping our insurance will allow us to rebuild something even better, but we definitely want to rebuild,” he says.

No one was injured in the fire. A dog and a cat also survived, but officials are still looking for one cat.