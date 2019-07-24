

CTV Barrie





A house in Springwater sustained significant damage after a fire tore through the residence on Wednesday around the dinner hour.

Fire crews managed to get the flames under control at the Finlay Mill Road home, but firefighters are still attending to hot spots at this hour.

The blaze destroyed the attached garage before reaching the second floor and through to the roof.

The road between Spence Avenue and Wattie Road had to be closed to traffic.

Fire officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

There is no estimate on damage at this time.