A house in Midhurst sustained significant damage after a fire tore through the garage and roof on Wednesday around the dinner hour.

The homeowner returned home and shortly after noticed smoke coming from the garage and called 9-1-1.

Fire crews managed to get the flames under control quickly at the Finlay Mill Road home, but the structure sustained major smoke and water damage.

The blaze destroyed the attached garage before reaching the roof.

Fire officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious but will be investigating.

There is no estimate on damage at this time.