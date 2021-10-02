Fire rips through Huntsville home Saturday afternoon

Barrie -

At least two people have been displaced by a fire that ripped through their Huntsville home Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Huntsville Fire says the fire broke out just after 2:30 p.m. at the home on Brunel Road, igniting in the kitchen and spreading to the home's exterior.

A woman who was inside was able to escape and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Damage is pegged at $425,000. It is not clear when the occupants of the home will be able to return.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, it is not considered to be suspicious.

