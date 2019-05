CTV Barrie





Dozens of firefighters battled a blaze at a house on Town Line Road West in Huntsville on Tuesday night.

Crews arrived shortly after 7 p.m. to the house fire near Knotty Pine Trail and called in additional help from Lake of Bays.

It took firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish the flames.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

No one was injured.