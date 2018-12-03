Featured
Fire rips through home near Stayner
Everyone inside a burning home escaped in the early morning hours on Monday near Stayner.
Crews battle the stubborn blaze that tore through the family home’s renovations.
Two cars in the driveway were also destroyed.
The family of three are renters, and officials say they were not insured.
The cause of the fire was electrical.
There is no damage estimate at this time.