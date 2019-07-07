

CTV Barrie





A fire has destroyed a home in Bradford West Gwillimbury early Sunday.

Crews from the Bradford West Gwillimbury fire department responded to the blaze on Danube Lane just before 5:00 a.m.

Two people were home at the time of the fire and both were able to get out with their dog safely.

Officials say they initially used an offensive attack to fight the fire.

"In this case, the fire had already grabbed hold and was just all around the attic space," said Deputy Fire Chief Olaf Lamerz, "the crews had to eventually pull out and make it a defensive attack because we knew the roof was going to come down."

Officials say the home is a total loss with damage estimated between $300,000 to $500,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.