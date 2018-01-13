

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that ripped through a Home Hardware storage building near East Gwillimbury.

CTV News Barrie viewer, Robert Simmen, sent us video of the blaze on Princess Street in Mount Albert.

East Gwillimbury's Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Jagoe says the fire broke out just before 11 o'clock this morning.

Home Hardware employees called 911 after they noticed the fire inside the lumber storage building nearby.

28 firefighters responded to the call. They also received back-up support from Whitchurch-Stouffville and Georgina fire crews.

Jagoe says the building is a complete loss, but no one was injured.

It's still not clear what sparked the fire, but officials say it is not being considered suspicious.