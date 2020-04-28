BARRIE -- The cause of a garage fire that erupted on a property in Everett may never be determined.

The damage caused by the blaze was too extensive, according to fire officials.

The flames tore through the two-car garage and several trees on County Road 5 on Monday night.

Luckily, the nearby house was not damaged.

One firefighter was taken to Stevenson Memorial Hospital with an injury and has since been released.

The damage is estimated to be at $100-thousand.

The cause is not considered to be suspicious.