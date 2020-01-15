BARRIE -- It was a close call for some Innisfil residents when a fire tore through a garage late Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out around 3:30 p.m. at a house on Southview Avenue near Chantler Street.

Innisfil Fire officials tell CTV Barrie a vehicle caught fire inside the garage and quickly spread to the wall and into the home.

Everyone inside was able to escape safely.

Fire crews knocked down the blaze and were putting out hot spots.

They are investigating the cause of the fire.