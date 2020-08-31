BARRIE, ONT. -- A Tay Township century home has been ravaged by fire.

Firefighters arrived on Monday morning to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house and roof.

A quick-thinking neighbour called 9-1-1.

Tay Township Fire Chief Brian Thomas said the fire was difficult to fight because of the home's age.

"It's a century home, wood home, and where it started, it just fed through with the different additions. It gets through the different rooflines, into the walls, and it really travels through," Thomas said.

No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Chief Thomas added the Ontario Fire Marshal's office had been notified because of the extensive damage.