Fire rips through attic of home in MacTier
Published Thursday, April 30, 2020 12:14PM EDT
A house on High Street in MacTier is damaged by an early morning fire on Thurs., April 30, 2020. (Jim Holmes/CTV News)
BARRIE -- A fire ripped through the roof of a home in MacTier early Thursday morning.
Fire crews arrived to find the two-storey house on High Street fully engulfed in flames.
The lone occupant managed to escape safely when the blaze erupted in the attic, officials say.
There is no word on what caused the fire just yet, and no damage estimate.