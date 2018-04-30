Featured
Fire-ravaged Little Avenue apartment could be rebuilt in a year
Fire destroys an apartment building in Barrie, Ont. on Monday, April 24, 2018. (CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 6:57PM EDT
It will be at least a year before an apartment building on Little Avenue in Barrie will be rebuilt and ready for residents again.
Fire tore through the apartment last week, destroying the roof and third floor. They will now have to be rebuilt, along with significant portions of the first and second floors.
The building was home to 70 people. A majority of those residents remain in a hotel, while some are staying with family.
The County of Simcoe and Barrie's non-profit housing agency are working at relocating everyone.