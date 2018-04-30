

It will be at least a year before an apartment building on Little Avenue in Barrie will be rebuilt and ready for residents again.

Fire tore through the apartment last week, destroying the roof and third floor. They will now have to be rebuilt, along with significant portions of the first and second floors.

The building was home to 70 people. A majority of those residents remain in a hotel, while some are staying with family.

The County of Simcoe and Barrie's non-profit housing agency are working at relocating everyone.