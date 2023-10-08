Fire Prevention Week kicks off in Barrie

The Barrie Fire Department kicked off its Fire Prevention Week at its headquarters on Sunday.

The annual week local program is a partnership between the Barrie Fire Department and the National Fire Protection Association, with a goal to keep people safe.

This program is called “Cooking Safety Starts with You,” which is a title that the Barrie Fire Department, along with other fire departments, have chosen to represent the importance of preventing unsafe cooking practices, which they say is the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the region.

The Barrie Fire Department says more than 55 safety workshops for adults and kids will be planned throughout the week in the city.

"There are several events the public can take advantage of; we'll also be out and about in the community handing out collectable recipe cards for a contest," said Carrie Clark, Deputy Chief of Communications for Barrie Fire and Emergency Service.

Clark says those who collect six or more recipe cards will be able to be entered into a draw to win a prize chosen by the fire department.

The workshops are free to sign up, and those interested in participating can register online

Fire Prevention Week runs from October 8–14, 2023.