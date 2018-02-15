

Police now saw a fire at a home in the Alliston area is not considered suspicious.

The OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office have wrapped up their investigations into the fire at a house on Atkinson Crescent.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning. No one was home at the time.

Investigators originally treated the fire as suspicious, but now say that isn’t the case. The OPP didn’t comment on the actual cause.

Police say no charges will be laid.