Thick black smoke swelled into the sky as flames ripped through a house in Clearview Township on Thursday afternoon.

Image courtesy of Andrew Keddy

Emergency crews arrived around 2:30 p.m. to the home on Concession 3 in south Nottawasaga.

Everyone escaped safely, but one firefighter was injured while battling the blaze.

It took 13 trucks and mutual aid from Mulmur, Adjala-Tosorontio and Wasaga Beach fire departments to get the inferno under control.

The smoke and flames caused significant damage. The destruction of the home is estimated at $600,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a possible cause.