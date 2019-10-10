Featured
Fire Marshal investigating Clearview house fire
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 5:51PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 11, 2019 1:55PM EDT
Thick black smoke swelled into the sky as flames ripped through a house in Clearview Township on Thursday afternoon.
Image courtesy of Andrew Keddy
Emergency crews arrived around 2:30 p.m. to the home on Concession 3 in south Nottawasaga.
Everyone escaped safely, but one firefighter was injured while battling the blaze.
It took 13 trucks and mutual aid from Mulmur, Adjala-Tosorontio and Wasaga Beach fire departments to get the inferno under control.
The smoke and flames caused significant damage. The destruction of the home is estimated at $600,000.
The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a possible cause.