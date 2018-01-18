

CTV Barrie





A family of four is homeless after fire tore through their Wasaga Beach house.

Firefighters sifted through the charred remains of the home on Lyons Court on Thursday.

“We actually had a resident who smelled smoke in the area and called one of our stations directly and within about ninety seconds of that occurring, we started receiving multiple 911 calls on this fire," says Wasaga Beach deputy fire chief Craig Williams.

The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene, just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It took four hours before it could be extinguished.

Officials say the house was mainly wood construction, so the fire spread very quickly. Wind conditions were also a factor.

Williams says the fire started in the front section of the house, but the cause is still under investigation.