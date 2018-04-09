

CTV Barrie





More than a dozen people will be displaced for months after an apartment fire last week in Barrie.

Structural engineers have examined the Little Avenue apartment, and now say the integrity to part of the building is compromised. City officials say about 15 residents from six units will have to find somewhere else to live for at least four months.

The other residents will be able to return next week.

Barrie Housing, which operates the building, is working on a relocation plan to help find new homes for the residents.

Officials believe the fire started near a balcony on the second floor on Friday afternoon. It then spread to the third floor and attic.

The building was evacuated and no one was injured.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause.