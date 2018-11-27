Featured
Fire leads to Highway 50 lane closure
Flames and smoke fill the air as fire erupts at a residence in Caledon on Highway 50 on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 (Police Handout)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 1:07PM EST
Highway 50 in Caledon is closed northbound at Castlederg Side Road and southbound at McCauley Drive.
Caledon Fire Service and the OPP responded to a large fire at a residence on Highway 50, south of McCauley Drive.
Police say the highway will remain closed until further notice.