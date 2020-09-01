BARRIE, ONT. -- Police tape surrounds a Harley Davidson service and repair shop in Barrie's south end for an investigation.

Hawg Worx posted to Facebook that there was a fire on Saturday night at the Welham Road location.

The post states the fire was "significant enough that we will be closed for a few days until we are granted access." It continues, "Unfortunately, we do not have a lot of answers at this point."

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has assigned two investigators to look into the incident, but tells CTV News it can't comment as the Barrie Police Service is leading the investigation.

Barrie Police Services has not commented on the matter.