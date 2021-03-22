BARRIE, ONT. -- Thick, black smoke could be seen pouring out of an apartment building in Bradford West Gwillimbury Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say the blaze is on the fifth floor of the building on Holland Street West between Church and Toronto streets.

There are unconfirmed reports some people may be trapped inside.

South Simcoe Police ask the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.