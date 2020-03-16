Fire devastates Port Carling home
Published Monday, March 16, 2020 2:15PM EDT
Flames destroyed a Port Carling home on Fri., March 13, 2020. (Source: Muskoka Lakes Fire Dept.)
BARRIE -- Fire crews battled a massive blaze that devastated a Port Carling home late last week.
Twenty firefighters from Port Carling and Milford Bay worked to fight the flames on Friday night at the Stephen Road dwelling.
Crews dealt with high winds, arcing hydro lines and rough terrain.
No one was injured.
The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called to investigate.
