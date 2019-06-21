

CTV Barrie





Fire destroyed a mobile home in Springwater Township Thursday night.

Crews from the Springwater and Essa fire departments responded to the blaze at the Reflections RV Park on County Road 90 shortly before midnight.

Neighbours called 911 when they were awoken to loud noises and noticed the fire.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a mobile home fully involved with fire. The firefighters initiated a defensive attack to protect exposure to nearby structures.

The trailer was unoccupied when the fire started.

The Springwater fire department says the cause is electrical in nature.

“Space heaters and other heavy appliances should be plugged directly into an outlet,” warned Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French. “If this is not possible, use a 14 gauge three-wire, grounding-type appliance extension cord to reduce the risk of potential hazards.”

Damage is estimated at $60,000.