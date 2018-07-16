

A fire has destroyed a large workshop shed in New Tecumseth.

It broke out at around 6:30 pm on Sunday, at a workshop on Highway 9. Fire crews arrived to find the two thousand square foot shed fully involved in flames. There were several vehicles inside the shed.

According to the New Tecumseth Fire Chief, the sheds owners were doing welding inside the workshop around the dinner hour. They left to get dinner at a house on the property. They later noticed the fire and called 911. New Tecumseth Fire responded, and called in King Fire Services for mutual aid. Fire crews were able to draw water from a pond on the property.

“It’s a little dangerous, it’s not actually safe for us to go in at this point,” said New Tecumseth Fire Chief Dan Heydon on Sunday from the scene. “So we have made entry at the back for a quick look around, but it’s not considered suspicious.”

There were no injuries in the fire. Damage is estimated at around four hundred thousand dollars. The cause is still under investigation.