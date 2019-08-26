

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Four fire stations worked tirelessly throughout the night to extinguish a massive house fire in Clearview Township.

Fire officials say the house, located across from the Edenvale Aerodrome, was immersed in fire when they arrived shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday.

Police arrived to close Highway 26 while crews shuttled water from Stayner to help put out the blaze.

Crews managed to get the flames under control and say no one was injured.

The cause is still under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.