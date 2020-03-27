Fire destroys home in Ramara
Published Friday, March 27, 2020 4:36PM EDT
Fire destroys a home on Monck Road in Ramara Township on Fri., March 27, 2020. (Chris Garry/CTV News)
BARRIE -- An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a home in Ramara.
Officials say about 35 firefighters battled the blaze that tore through the home overnight on Friday.
Luckily, no one was home at the time.
Fire Chief Tony Stong says the home is in a remote area on Monck Road.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.