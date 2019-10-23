Fire crews in Innisfil are busy battling to contain a stubborn house fire that broke out before noon on Wednesday.

Thick black smoke and flames can be seen shooting from the structure on Pine Avenue South of Killarney Beach Road.

CTV News cameraman Steve Mansbridge is at the scene, and reports that the roof has been destroyed by the fire, and strong winds are fanning the flames.

Motorists should expect traffic delays. Crews are blocking the road to fight the fire.

There is no word on a cause at this point, or if there have been any injuries.

We will continue to provide details as they become available.