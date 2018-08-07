

CTV Barrie





Two people are homeless after a fire destroyed a two-unit house on Blake Street in Barrie.

A passerby noticed flames coming from the front window of the house around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and called 911.

Fire prevention officer David Lalonde says the fire was electrical and may have been caused by a downed wire. Crews are targeting the breaker box in the house as the source of the fire.

“The entire house will need to be completely rewired,” says Lalonde. "The interior was gutted from the smoke damage and heat."

The fire also caused some power outages to the surrounding homes and businesses. Officials say power to those areas will be restored when it’s safe to do so.

Damage is estimated at $100-thousand.