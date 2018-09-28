Featured
Fire destroys home in Alcona
Fire crews battle hot spots sparking at a home on Friday morning, September 28, 2018 in Alcona, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 12:00PM EDT
Fire crews are trying to find out what sparked a fire that tore through a home in Alcona.
Innisfil fire stations one and two arrived to battle the smoke engulfing a home on Innisfil Beach Road on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m.
All the occupants and pets safely escaped the house thanks to working smoke alarms.
Firefighters were still battling hot spots on Friday morning, hampering the investigation into what caused the blaze.
Fire Chief Tom Raeburn told CTV News the damage to the residence is extensive.
The home appears to be a total loss.