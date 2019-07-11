

CTV Barrie





Crews battled a cottage fire that started around the dinner hour in Gravenhurst yesterday.

Three stations, including two pumpers, three tankers, and three other vehicles responded to the blaze at a private cottage on Flanagan Trail near Morrison Lake on Wednesday evening.

Fire Chief Larry Brassard tells CTV News more than a dozen calls came in to 9-1-1 from cottagers who spotted the flames and smoke.

The building was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

The cottage was destroyed, but firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby bunkies and sheds.

No one was at the cottage at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Early estimates peg the damage at $500,000.

An investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the blaze. Officials say it is not considered suspicious.