Investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged a house in Huntsville.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Pine Ridge Road, just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department was initially responding to a vehicle fire, but the call was upgraded while they were en route.

Officials say heavy flames quickly spread from the garage to the roof of the home. The homeowner and two pets made it out safely.

Damage is estimated at $475,000. The cause is still under investigation.

Officials say untreated roads made it difficult for firefighters to set up a water supply.