A family is homeless after a fire ripped through their century farmhouse near Loretto.

Adjala-Tosorontio Chief Ralph Snyder says crews were called to the home on Concession Road 3, south of County Road 1, around 10:10 p.m. on Friday night.

The blaze had already spread to all floors of the home when crews arrived, and they were immediately forced to stage a defensive attack.

It took firefighters about five hours to get it under control, and they were still putting out hot spots on late Saturday morning.

No one was home when the fire broke out.

Snyder says the house was a complete write-off, and estimates $500,000 in damages.

The house was later demolished on Sunday, after being deemed structurally unsafe.

There’s still no indication where the fire originated or how it was ignited, but Snyder says it’s not being considered suspicious.