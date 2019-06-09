

CTV Barrie





Fire has destroyed a cottage in the Wahta Territory on Saturday afternoon.

Crews from three fire stations in Muskoka Lakes responded to the fire on Wahta Road 2 around 1:30 p.m.

The cottage was engulfed when crews arrived on the scene and flames were spreading through the forest towards neighbouring cottages.

Utilizing portable pumps and pumpers, fire fighters were able to quickly get the blaze under control.

“The combined efforts of neighbours with their own portable water pumps and the fire crews with their equipment resulted in the fire was quickly being contained and efforts were focused on the remains of the structure,” said fire prevention officer Douglas Holland in a press release.

The fire destroyed the main cottage and a bunkie right beside it. Damage is estimated at $200,000.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it’s not believed to be suspicious