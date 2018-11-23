Featured
Fire destroys cottage in Muskoka Lakes
A cottage is fully engulfed in flames in Muskoka Lakes near Port Carling, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 4:45PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 23, 2018 6:25PM EST
A cottage in Muskoka Lakes is destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon.
Crews arrived to find the structure on Peninsula Road north of Port Carling completely engulfed in flames. They worked quickly to get the blaze under control.
No one was home at the time of the fire. Officials say the cottage is a complete loss.
There is no damage estimate at this time.