

CTV Barrie





Fire destroyed a cottage on Pickerel Island on Lake Joseph over the weekend.

Crews responded to the fire shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.

The main cottage was destroyed and crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

The cottage was not occupied at the time of the blaze.

Firefighters were back on the scene Monday dealing with some smouldering in the basement.

The fire chief says the 3,200 square foot cottage was built in the late 1800's and damage estimate is $1.3 million.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.