Fire destroyed a cottage in Gravenhurst on Monday evening.

Thick smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof and windows of the structure.

There was only one person at the cottage at the time who called 911 after discovering fire in the walls and attic.

Twenty-five firefighters and eight trucks were used to battle the blaze, but the cottage was a loss.

No one was injured.

Damage has been estimated at $350,000.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated, but officials say it is not considered suspicious.