BARRIE -- Fire crews battled a destructive fire at a home in Collingwood on Thursday afternoon.

Black smoke and flames filled the chilly sky around 1:30 p.m. as firefighters worked to get the blaze under control at the house on Mountain Road.

The Town of Blue Mountain and Clearview Fire departments responded with tankers, helping to extinguish the fire.

Crews confirmed there was no one inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials say it doesn't appear to be suspicious.

The home is a total loss, fire officials say, with damage estimated at $550,000.

Officials tell CTV News the tenants did not have home insurance.