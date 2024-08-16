BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fire destroys barn, garage at Midland veterinary property

    Fire destroys a barn in Midland, Ont., on Thurs., Aug. 15, 2024. (Courtesy: Madelyn Brooks) Fire destroys a barn in Midland, Ont., on Thurs., Aug. 15, 2024. (Courtesy: Madelyn Brooks)
    A destructive fire raged through a barn on the North Simcoe and Midland Veterinary Service property in Midland on Thursday.

    According to a Facebook post on the veterinary service's page on Friday, the fire destroyed the barn, horse stock room, and garage.

    "Thankfully, our horses and barn cats were able to escape the fire and are being assessed to ensure no injuries have occurred," the post stated.A barn is destroyed after a fire broke out in Midland, Ont. - Fri., Aug. 16, 2024. (Source: North Simcoe and Midland Veterinary Service/Facebook)

    Firefighters remained at the scene Friday morning to deal with hot spots.

    The veterinary service stated that its power had been restored and appointments would proceed as scheduled.

    "Our clinic is structurally sound and was unaffected by the fire," the post confirmed.

    "We are overwhelmed by the community spirit and offers of help on social media, emails, text messages and other avenues. We are so grateful to live and work in such a place," the social media post added.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

