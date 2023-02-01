Fire destroys 2-story barn in Adjala-Tosorontio

A two-story barn in Adjala-Tosorontio was destroyed following a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Adjala-Tosorontio fire crews responded to the blaze shortly before 2:30 p.m. It happened near Concession Road 8 and County Road 1.

Fire chief Darryl Bailey told CTV News the fire was contained to the front of the barn.

He said no animals were inside the barn at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries to report.

Bailey said electrical issues caused the fire and estimated about $30,000 in damages.

Fire departments from Rosemont and New Tecumseth provided three tankers and staffing.