BARRIE, ONT. -- Flames and thick, black smoke filled the air when a fire raged through a house in the Town of The Blue Mountains.

Fire crews got the call late Wednesday morning and said they arrived to find the house consumed by the blaze.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after falling from a ladder.

The owner escaped safely, but the house is a total loss with damage pegged at between $800,000 and $1 million.

According to the fire chief, the house is a wood chalet located at the bottom of the ski hill that was recently sold.

The chief said the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious, but the cause is yet to be determined.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called to investigate.