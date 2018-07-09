The heat is back and brings with it renewed warnings about burning in most areas across our region.

In Georgian Bay and Muskoka the fire danger rating is set to extreme due to the very dry conditions. Georgian Bay received six burning complaints this past weekend. Five of those had to be dealt with by the fire department.

Georgian Bay fire chief, Tony Van Dam warns people that depending on the circumstances of the fire, you could be charged or even billed if the fire department has to be called to extinguish the fire.

Fire departments in Adjala-Tosorontio, Barrie, Bradford, Midland, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Ramara, Severn, Tay and Tiny have upgraded the fire danger rating to high.

A burn ban includes campfires, outdoor cooking fires, burning of debris and fireworks.

The fire danger rating is expected to be upgraded to 'extreme' by Friday.