Fire danger rating set to 'high' in several municipalities
Muskoka fire officials set the fire danger rating to HIGH on Tues., July 9, 2019 (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 2:02PM EDT
The dry, hot conditions have forced fire officials to elevate the fire danger rating in several municipalities.
Severn, Tiny, Georgian Bay, Muskoka, West Parry Sound and Wasaga Beach are all considered high risk.
Some regions have banned daytime burning and fireworks.
Residents are asked to check with your municipality before partaking in either activity.
Barrie is currently the only municipality with a low fire danger rating across the region.