Fire Danger Rating set at high in Muskoka
Published Monday, July 6, 2020 4:29PM EDT
BARRIE -- The Fire Danger Rating for Muskoka has been set at High.
According to Muskoka Fire, extreme caution must be taken with all open flames.
Small fires are still permitted in many rural areas of Muskoka, but daytime burning is not allowed.
Fire officials do remind residents that if you have a fire to have the necessary tools to extinguish it quickly and to be in the area at all times.